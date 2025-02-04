Heels Plan on Using Open Date to Find More Consistency

North Carolina has a needed break from its schedule this week, as the struggling Tar Heels don’t have a mid-week game and play next Saturday when Pittsburgh visits the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels are coming off an 87-70 loss at Duke in a game that was a 32-point margin with 9:04 remaining before the Blue Devils appeared to have pulled back to close out the game. UNC allowed a 33-7 run in the first half leading to a 40-13 deficit and trailed by 22 points at halftime.

It was Carolina’s second consecutive defeat and fourth in its last five games with the lone win in that stretch at home in overtime against Boston College, which is currently 10-11 on the campaign.

So, yes, the Tar Heels need this time off.

“Yeah, I think it’s coming at the perfect time,” UNC Coach Hubert Davis said Monday morning during the weekly ACC Coaches’ call. “It’s a time to give us to regroup, we get practice and work on us as opposed to preparing for a game midweek. Get some guys healthy in terms of some bumps and bruises.

“I think mentally, we needed a break. We’ll practice this week and will have a day off in the middle of the week. And I just think it comes at a perfect time for us to regroup as a team and refocus on the things that we need to do in order to get better and for the outcomes to be better, and I just really believe it came at a perfect time to get this week without a mid-week game.”