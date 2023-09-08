Amidst the rush of news and comments regarding the NCAA ruling this week about wide receiver Tez Walker, No, 17 North Carolina still has a football game to play, as the Tar Heels host Appalachian State on Saturday evening at Kenan Stadium.

UNC comes in at 1-0 after waxing South Carolina last week, 31-17, a game in which it racked up 16 TFLs, nine sacks, and limited the Gamecocks to minus-2 yards rushing. The Mountaineers coming in after beating FCS member Gardner-Webb, 45-24, in Boone.

Here are 5 Keys for the Tar Heels to earn a victory: