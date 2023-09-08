5 Keys To Beating App State
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Amidst the rush of news and comments regarding the NCAA ruling this week about wide receiver Tez Walker, No, 17 North Carolina still has a football game to play, as the Tar Heels host Appalachian State on Saturday evening at Kenan Stadium.
UNC comes in at 1-0 after waxing South Carolina last week, 31-17, a game in which it racked up 16 TFLs, nine sacks, and limited the Gamecocks to minus-2 yards rushing. The Mountaineers coming in after beating FCS member Gardner-Webb, 45-24, in Boone.
Here are 5 Keys for the Tar Heels to earn a victory:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news