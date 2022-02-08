North Carolina must regroup quickly, as the Tar Heels head to Clemson on Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum, a place the Tar Heels have lost in two of their last three visits.

Carolina must cut the cord to what happened Saturday at home to Duke, but the challenge of facing the Tigers in their building was going to be significant regardless of what happened versus the Blue Devils.

The Tar Heels had won four consecutive games before Saturday, but their only true road win over a team that currently owns a winning record was three months ago at College of Charleston, which is 13-9 overall and 5-5 in the CAA.