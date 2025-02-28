Longer In-Game Runs Have led to Recent Carolina Wins

TALLAHASSEE, FL - Ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Miami, North Carolina finds itself in the midst of a four-game winning streak, tied for its longest of the season. Following a 20-point loss to Clemson on February 10, the Tar Heels were at a crossroads, where they’ve since responded with arguably their best basketball of the year.

Inserting 6-foot-9 veteran Jae’Lyn Withers into the starting lineup, which makes UNC a much bigger team, has made a difference, but keeping its foot on the gas has been a catalyst for the 180.

In matchups against Stanford, Wake Forest, and Pittsburgh, all of which resulted in losses for the Tar Heels, small scoring spurts helped them control an early lead, but they were unable to create meaningful separation.

In its win at Syracuse on February 15, Carolina used a 15-4 first half run and a 16-6 spurt after halftime to secure a six-point win.

Three days later, the Tar Heels not only landed the first punch against NC State, but administered the knockout blow with a 31-9 first half run. UNC held a 28-point halftime advantage eventuallty earning a 97-73 win over the Wolfpack.

In its lone matchup with Virginia, the Tar Heels never trailed, as a 21-2 scoring spurt to begin the contest was enough to keep the Cavaliers at bay.

And despite a quick turnaround and a trip to Tallahassee, UNC’s 21-9 run towards the end of the first half on Monday helped it lead for the final 23:13 of gametime.

“We understand how important it is to not only get those leads, but sustain those leads and keep up the effort the entire game, whether it’s just taking care of the ball, defending, rebounding, [or] getting good shots,” said Jalen Washington following the win at FSU. “We’ve already gotten to that point where we’re able to do it for spurts. We’re just trying to do it and expand it for longer times throughout the game.”