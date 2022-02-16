North Carolina looks to pick up its third consecutive win as Pittsburgh visits the Smith Center on Wednesday night for an 8 PM tip.

The Tar Heels are coming off one of their better performances of the season after they opened up a 39-point lead in the first half of a 94-74 rout of Florida State this past Saturday at the Dean Dome. UNC shot 55.2 percent from the floor overall, including 74.2 percent in the first half.



