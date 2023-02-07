WINSTON-SALEM – Coming off two disappointing losses last week, games in which it was out-toughed and out-executed down the stretch, North Carolina reached a new low on its spiraling season Tuesday night, as the Tar Heels were crushed, 92-85, by Wake Forest.

The Demon Deacons were the aggressors from the opening tip, using an early 19-4 run to take a 24-9 lead. The margin grew to 22 points by halftime, as a listless UNC team simply offered little resistance to Wake’s offense, and rarely got good looks when it had the ball.

Wake’s largest lead was 26 points at 53-27 with 17:48 remaining.

Caleb Love led UNC with 24 points while Armando Bacot added 17 points and 11 rebounds in just 22 minutes. RJ Davis went for 16 points, Pete Nance had 11, plus 1o boards, and Leaky Black also grabbed 10 rebounds.

Carolina dropped to 15-9 overall and 7-6 in the ACC, while Wake improved to 16-9 and 8-5.

Here are 5 Takeaways from Carolina’s defeat at Wake Forest: