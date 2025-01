As we get into the middle of January, high school teams find themselves in the midst of local play. There are still some showcase games taking place, but regular season league play is getting underway for lots of teams who do not play complete national schedules.

Admittedly, it makes it more difficult to gather statistics on some players. There were a couple of others who had the week off. Despite that, there were still Tar Heel prospects who had games and weeks worth documenting.