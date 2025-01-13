Former Washington Safety Peyton Waters Transferring to UNC

Although athletes looking to enroll at North Carolina for the spring semester have until Tuesday to do so, new North Carolina Football Coach Bill Belichick isn’t quite done adding to his spring roster, as former Washington safety Peyton Waters is transferring to UNC, a source has confirmed to Tar Heel Illustrated.

Waters, who is 6-foot-1 and 182 pounds, is from Northridge, CA, and has three years of eligibility remaining.

He appeared in three games on defense this season for the Huskies but played on special teams in all 13 contests. He logged just 10 snaps on defense, but four snaps at Penn State and three at Oregon. Waters was on the kickoff return and punt return units being on the field for 126 such plays.

Waters was a 4-star prospect at Birmingham High School in Lake Balboa, CA. He had a 5.8 rating and was the No. 36 prospect in the loaded state of California.

He is the third transfer to UNC from Washington joining wide receiver Jason Robinson and linebacker Khmori House.