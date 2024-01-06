CLEMSON, SC – Defense and rebounding were the calling card for No. 8 North Carolina on Saturday afternoon, and both were crucial in the Tar Heels earning a 65-55 victory over No. 16 Clemson at Littlejohn Coliseum.

This may not have been the most aesthetically pleasing game of the season, but it was quite important and revealing. Not only is UNC now 3-0 in ACC play, it won both conference road games this week by double figures while not shooting particularly well.

UNC shot only 41.7 percent from the floor and converted a season-low seven free throw, but the Tar Heels locked down Clemson’s top two scorers, and outrebounded the Tigers by 12 over the final 15 minutes of the game in getting the win.

RJ Davis and Armando Bacot each scored 14 points to lead the Heels, with Bacot also adding 16 rebounds for the 75th double-double of his career. Cormac Ryan was the other Tar Heel in double digits with 10 points.

Carolina improved to 11-3 overall and 3-0 in the ACC. It also now has four Quad 1 wins. Clemson fell to 11-3 and 1-2.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win over Clemson: