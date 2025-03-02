What to Know About New UNC offer Taylen Kinney

Taylen Kinney is the latest junior to get a North Carolina offer. It was confirmed to Tar Heel Illustrated by Overtime Elite on Saturday morning.

Kinney, who is originally from Newport, Kentucky, played for RWE of the OTE league. His squad finished tied for second in the regular season, but was eliminated in he first round of the playoffs last week in a best two-of-three series.

Kinney averaged 20.1 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.3 steals. He shot 55.6% from the floor, and 33.3% from deep. Kinney made a very impressive 65% of his two-point tries.