CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina shot out of a cannon Saturday in a 100-80 rout of NC State at the Smith Center, as the Tar Heels seemingly hit every shot they attempted in pulling away on an afternoon the program celebrated its legendary former coach and the 1982 national champions.

Perhaps inspired by all the pageantry of the afternoon, Carolina was scorching from the field hitting 10 three-pointers by halftime and leading by as many as 28 points before the intermission.

UNC led 11-3, 19-7, 40-19, and 56-28 before setting for a 56-31 halftime lead. The Heels pushed the margin to as much as 35 points with 14:53 left to play.