CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina had no trouble with FCS member Mercer on Saturday, blowing out the Bears, 56-7, at rain-soaked Kenan Stadium. The Tar Heels scored 21 points in each of the first two quarters and 14 in the third quarter, using primarily reserves after halftime. Every player that dressed got into the game. UNC improved to 5-6 with the win while Mercer concluded its season at 4-8. Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win over Mercer:



Turnovers & Points

UNC’s defense hadn’t given the offense many short fields this season, but on Mercer’s first offensive play of the game, Don Chapman forced a fumble in which Chazz Surratt fell on, giving the offense possession at the Mercer 19-yard-line. Four plays later, Antonio Williams ran 11 yards into the end zone for a touchdown. As things turned out, it’s highly likely the Tar Heels would have won in a blowout regardless, but getting the quick turnover and score helped set a tone for the afternoon. "Don knocks it loose, we get it - Surratt's gonna be mad he didn't pick it up and run into the end zone for a touchdown," UNC Coach Mack Brown said. "But we haven't been doing those things and here's a freshman that knocks a ball loose and then we score immediately."



Rushing TDs

Amazingly, neither Michael Carter or Antonio Williams had a rushing touchdown for the season entering Saturday’s game, but 3:21 into the contest both had crossed the goal line via the run. Williams scored on an 11-yard run and Carter from 45 yards out. What’s interesting about Williams’ TD is that it came in the red zone. Carolina also entered the game with just 19 touchdowns in 39 trips into the red zone with only four of the TDs running scores, so the Heels checked a couple of boxes with that score. The rushing scores also kept coming: Carter from 9 yards out; Carter on the first play of the second half for a 60-yard run; and British Brooks from 12 yards away. On the day, the Tar Heels ran the ball 64 times for 376 yards and five touchdowns. "It is what it is," Williams said, laughing. "I'm not a big stat guy (but) it felt good to get into the end zone, it always feels good, one of the best feelings you can experience."



Howell set more records Saturday. (Jacob Turner THI)

Sam & The Record Books

Sam Howell’s amazing true freshman season entered a new level during Saturday’s game, as he passed for three touchdowns to set a UNC single-season record for TD passes with 32. The mark was 30 and owned by Mitch Trubisky, but Howell now holds it. On the day, Howell completed 10 of 13 pass attempts for 152 yards and those three scores. He did not play in the second half. In addition, UNC put out a note saying Howell has now set an NCAA national record for the most TD passes by a true freshman. Trevor Lawrence of Clemson had the previous record of 30 last season. Howell, however, isn't worried about record books or anything like that. "I really don't think about records," he said. "My goal is not to break records, if they happen they happen, that's how I feel about that."

Big Play Fun

The Tar Heels have hit on a lot of big plays this season, so naturally they did against the Bears, who are an FCS member and play in the Southern Conference. UNC scored touchdowns on run or pass plays that went for 45, 66, 33 and 60 yards and could have poured a few more on the board but scaled back quite a bit. The Heels were far more gifted and skilled and it showed up front and in every skill position. On the day, UNC had 11 runs that went for 10 or more yards, including runs of 45, 26, 31, 60, 35 and 21 yards plus the Heels had a 66-yard completion. Carolina averaged 9.6 yards per offensive play, but by halftime it was 10.8 yards per snap and when the score reached 35-0 (after just 18 offensive plays) UNC was averaging 14.4 yards per play.

William Barnes (76) got some reps Saturday. (Jacob Turner, THI)

Needed Reps

As exciting as UNC’s season of nail biters has been, it created a problem for the coaching staff because they haven’t been able to get second and third-team guys (and more) on film. Almost all of the defensive backs have played due to the rash of injuries there, but otherwise, reserves haven’t played much at tackle, end, the hybrid spots and linebacker. But plenty of those players got a lot of reps Saturday. In fact, true freshmen Eugene Asante and Khadry Jackson were at linebacker in the first half. The same went for the offense. William Barnes, who came in as a big-time 4-star prospect and started the opener last season at California but hadn’t played on offense (field goals and PATs, though) was in the game in the first half at right guard. Other linemen, tight ends, receivers and running backs that hadn’t played offensive snaps all season saw action. In addition, true freshman walk-on quarterback Vincent Amendola started the second half getting his first snaps of the season. Scholarship senior Nolan DeFranco got the first reps of his career, plus true freshmen Ty Murray, Parks Cochrane and Kristian Varner got into the game and true freshman tight end Kamari Morales caught his first career pass. Overall, 77 Tar Heels got into the game. “The game was over at halftime so we got to play basically everybody that was eligible on our team, which helps morale and we didn’t get anybody hurt,” Brown said. “It was the perfect night for us.”



