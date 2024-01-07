CLEMSON, SC – In some respects, North Carolina’s scheduling gauntlet that started in The Bahamas on Thanksgiving, continues and included Quad 1 road games for the Tar Heels this past week at Pittsburgh and Clemson.

The Tigers, however, entered the meeting Saturday ranked No. 16 in the AP poll as well as the NET. It was Carolina’s biggest game of the season to date, and the Heels worked out a 65-55 victory at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Eighth-ranked UNC improved to 11-3 overall and 3-0 in the ACC. Clemson dropped to 11-3 and 1-2.

As we do a day after each UNC game, here are some more takeaways from Carolina’s performance: