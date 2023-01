The mid-point of the ACC schedule is here for North Carolina, and with it the Tar Heels are also entering their last open date of the season.

Carolina is coming off a 72-68 win at Syracuse on Tuesday night, and don’t play again until Pittsburgh visits February 1. The Heels are 15-6 overall, including 7-3 in the ACC.

Now that we can exhale for a moment, let’s take a look into the Heels and offer thoughts on a variety of topics.