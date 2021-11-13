AJ: A Valuable test
CHAPEL HILL – Quell the concerns, it’s just November 12.North Carolina hardly looked like a contender for anything on Friday night given how most of its game versus Brown went. But still two weeks ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news