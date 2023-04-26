Missing the NCAA Tournament isn’t ideal for any program, and especially so for blue bloods like North Carolina. But the Tar Heels didn’t participate this past season, and what a shame that was given how exciting the games were. Who knows, maybe the Heels would have made another run or at least been in a nail-biting thriller. However, Hubert Davis and his team watched from home, or one would expect the head coach was watching. Likely, he was. How can we tell? It appears so by looking at who Davis combed over in and eventually landed form transfer portal.



He obviously knew change was mandatory to get the program back on track, that is why difficult and honest conversations after the season with certain players led to them entering the portal and moving on. Davis has replaced them with proven perimeter shooters, and one player who has the potential to be above average outside. He also brought in some needed athletic ability. What else may Davis have seen in the big dance his club lacked a year ago? Defensive intensity. All-out, floor burns, bruised knees, dinged hips, and teams forcing opponents to start their offenses much farther out than they wanted. Yet, he also saw teams being pressured away from the basket still find ways to score and get solid shots off. Movement off the ball in this tournament was usually outstanding. Teams cut, darted, rubbed, and slashed so well and so often they didn’t have to set six slow-developing screens leading to movement. It was also ready there and simply not as necessary.



Armando Bacot will be 24 when the NCAA Tournament starts in 2024, but he won't be the oldest Heel. (USA Today)