AJ: Heels Inch Closer, but...

CHARLOTTE – Two down, how many more to go?

North Carolina closed out Wake Forest, 68-59, on Thursday at the ACC Tournament a day after rolling over Notre Dame. The reward? Duke.

Now, the Blue Devils beat Georgia Tech also in the quarterfinals earlier in the day, but it came at a heavy expense. ACC Player of the Year Cooper Flagg suffered a sprained ankle and is not expected to play Friday. And Maliq Brown, a key reserve and needed piece, re-injured his shoulder and left the arena in a stretcher. He also won’t play.