AJ: High School Love On A College Stage
CHARLESTON, SC – In high school, Caleb Love did whatever he wanted on the basketball court.He got teammates involved when he wanted, and he scored seemingly at will, and always when his team needed...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news