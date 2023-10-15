AJ: It's A Matter Of Trust
CHAPEL HILL – Trust is a beautiful thing.
It’s essential for any organization to reach peak performance. Be it in marriage, business, or on an athletics team, unbridled belief in one another is binding and a heck of a weapon.
North Carolina’s unbeaten football team is draped in trust; in one another from the players to the coaches, and vice versa. And it has become iron clad.
So, when the 12th-ranked Tar Heels went into the locker room Saturday night trailing Miami, 17-14, after allowing 273 yards, being sacked four times, and racking up nine penalties for 97 yards, one of this team’s greatest attributes was called on.
