CHAPEL HILL – Trust is a beautiful thing.

It’s essential for any organization to reach peak performance. Be it in marriage, business, or on an athletics team, unbridled belief in one another is binding and a heck of a weapon.

North Carolina’s unbeaten football team is draped in trust; in one another from the players to the coaches, and vice versa. And it has become iron clad.

So, when the 12th-ranked Tar Heels went into the locker room Saturday night trailing Miami, 17-14, after allowing 273 yards, being sacked four times, and racking up nine penalties for 97 yards, one of this team’s greatest attributes was called on.