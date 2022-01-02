CHESTNUT HILL, MA – Hubert Davis gave his team a challenge Saturday, perhaps it can be called a New Year’s resolution hoops-style.

The North Carolina coach has repeatedly said his team’s fuel should come from its inner drive, which is “energy, effort, and toughness.” It should be unwavering.

Without those three things, the Tar Heels don’t stand a chance at getting close to reaching their ceiling, whatever that eventually is. It must be a staple, so Davis made the challenge to his team the day before they were to take the court against Boston College at Conte Forum.