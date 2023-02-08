AJ: Tar Heels Have Major Issues, And They Know It
WINSTON-SALEM – North Carolina’s basketball team has quickly become a complete mess.
And don’t think that’s too harsh, because you likely wouldn’t get any disagreement from within the locker room, especially after the Tar Heels’ embarrassing first-half performance in a 92-85 loss to Wake Forest at Joel Coliseum on Tuesday night.
Carolina trailed by 22 points at halftime and 26 a few minutes into the second half.
Junior point guard RJ Davis called it the low point of the season, and he won’t get any argument here.
Carolina was a disaster from the opening tip through the first five-plus minutes of the second half. The Tar Heels didn’t defend, and showed little interest in doing so, and they didn’t execute offensively as if score was actually being kept.
