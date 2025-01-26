North Carolina Adds RB Joseph Troupe to 2025 Class

After seven months committed to Temple, 2025 running back Joseph Troupe has flipped his commitment to North Carolina. The 5-foot-9, 200 pound prospect took to social media on Sunday to announce his decision.

Troupe, a 3-star recruit out of Berkeley Prep School in Tampa, FL, rushed for 707 yards and six touchdowns on 107 carries during the 2024 season. He averaged 6.6 yards per rush and added in 91 receiving yards on eight receptions.

Troupe rushed for 100 or more yards in four contests, including a season-high 148 yards in a 42-21 win over Alonso High School.

With Troupe's commitment, UNC has added pledges from five prospects in the 2025 class in the last week, and now has 16 total for the class.