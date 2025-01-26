UNC is 'At The Top' For 3-Star OT Michael Gildea

Following his visit to Chapel Hill, Gildea spoke with THI about his trip and provided an update on where his recruitment stands.

He helped The Hun School of Princeton, NJ, to a 9-1 record in 2024, and earned First Team All-Prep A honors.

A 6-foot-6, 290 pound prospect, Gildea holds nine offers, including seven at the Power Four level.

Michael Gildea , a 3-star offensive tackle in the class of 2026, visited North Carolina for the first time on January 18, taking part in the Tar Heels' Junior Day festivities. This came less than two weeks after receiving an offer from Bill Belichick and company, and was the first trip for the Princeton, NJ native since a cross-country trek to Stanford on November 16.

Q: How did your visit to UNC go?

GILDEA: "It was awesome. I enjoyed every second of it."

Q: How was it seeing Coach Belichick?

GILDEA: "It was an amazing experience It’s not everyday you get to meet with the greatest coach of all time so it was surreal."

Q What has it been like growing your relationship with Coach Friend?

GILDEA: "It was great getting to meet him for the first time and getting to know him and letting him get to know me a little bit."

Q: What was the coaching staff’s message to you about how you can help with their vision for UNC?

GILDEA: "My message from the staff was that they are going to be a championship contender in the coming years and that they are going to prepare and develop the players."

Q: When it comes to your recruitment, what are you looking for in a program? "

GILDEA: "A good education is my top priority. I am also looking to be developed into a strong football player ready to play in the NFL and a good person as well."

Q Where does UNC currently stand in your recruitment, and do you have any other favorites?

GILDEA: "UNC definitely is at the top of my list. The school is amazing as well as the football. Right now my recruitment is 100% open."