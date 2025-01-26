Houser Wasn't Going to Pass Up on Belichick and UNC Opportunity

Tyler Houser had some outstanding opportunities to further his football and academic careers. But when Bill Belichick came calling and wanted him to be a part of the North Carolina program, it was really a no-brainer for the linebacker from New Jersey.

A 3-star class of 2025 prospect who attends Pope John XXIII in Sparta, NJ, Houser visited UNC over the weekend and committed while he was in Chapel Hill.

At 6-foot-2 and 224 pounds, Houser recorded a team-high 144 tackles during his senior season, and finished 14 tackles-for-loss, seven sacks, and one interception.

He was also offered by West Virginia, Maryland, Wake Forest, and Syracuse.

THI caught up with Houser on Sunday to learn more about his decision to play for the Tar Heels and their legendary first-year coach.

Here is that interview: