PITTSBURGH – “This is North Carolina, we’re some dogs.”

Those words were courtesy of Harrison Ingram sitting in North Carolina’s happy locker room not long after the Tar Heels dispatched Pittsburgh, 70-57, on Tuesday night at Petersen Events Center.

It took a dog-like effort for the eighth-ranked Tar Heels to get a win because they didn’t shoot the ball well all night. Only36.5 percent, to be exact, and just 5-for-17 from the perimeter. But the Heels loaded up with hard hats, shovels, and hammers tonight. That’s what it took to beat the physical Panthers.