3-Star 2025 WDE Kenedy Uzoma Discusses Commitment to UNC

Three-Star class of 2025 weakside defensive end Kenedy Uzoma has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced Sunday evening on social media.

“Tar Heel Nation, let’s rock,” he posted on the tweet.

Uzoma attends St. John’s Catholic Prep in Baltimore, MD. And at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, he has also been offered by Minnesota, Temple, and Marshall. He verbally committed to the Golden Gophers in December but decommitted on January 14. UNC offered him January 30.

Uzoma is also a wide receiver and has been graded by some outllets as one. He is the 20th member of UNC’s class of 2025. Signing day is Wednesday.

THI caught up with Uzoma not long after his announcement to learn why he chose Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels. Here is that conversation: