Keegan Chapman, a class of 2026 defensive back who attends Jackson (AL) High School has committed to play football for Bill Belichick and North Carolina.

Chapman was offered by UNC on June 1, and his brother, Keeyun Chapman, is also seriously considering the Tar Heels.

At 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds, he has numerous offers from FCS schools including Austin Peay, Samford, and North Alabama.

Chapman is UNC’s 26th commitment from its class of 2026.