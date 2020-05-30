TarHeelIllustrated - Among The UNC's Priorities, Red Zone Efficiency

CHAPEL HILL – The stated mission these days at North Carolina is to win the ACC’s Coastal Division, contend for the overall conference crown and eventually shoot for something nationally significant. To get there, the Tar Heels have a lengthy and cluttered road to travel, but that’s a process any college football program must experience getting from point A to point Z. Carolina darted away from A the minute it hired Mack Brown as its coach 16 months ago, but the Tar Heels are in the middle of that climb, at the very least. So as the coaching staff continues layering this program, one of the next steps is to improve its performance in the red zones on offense and defense. Stout teams contend for championships, and that’s the eventual goal in Chapel Hill. “We’ve talked a lot about improving our red zone offense and defense, short yards and go line red zone and red zone offense and defense and, and those are areas that we’ll work really hard on,” Brown recently said, when advancing some of the points of emphasis heading into spring practice, which has been cancelled due to shutdowns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. The numbers suggest the Tar Heels weren’t exactly awful on either side of the ball last season, but they also indicate the cavern between being a competitive 7-6 team that sneaks into a bowl game as opposed to one that bangs its head on the national ceiling.



Losing Ruder affected Carolina's options in tight situations. (Jenna Miller, THI)

On offense, UNC was No. 31 in red zone efficiency at .89 percent. The Tar Heels had 55 trips into the red zone scoring a fairly impressive 49 times. The problem, however, is Carolina managed just 31 touchdowns, thus it crossed the goal line only 56.3 percent of the time. The breakdown: 21 passing touchdowns and 10 on the ground. By comparison, national champion LSU scored touchdowns on 81.9 percent of its trips into the red zone. In the ACC, Coastal rival Virginia Tech scored TDs 67.3 percent of the time, division champ Virginia was at 62.3 percent of the time, and national runner-up Clemson crossed the goal line 76.1 percent of the time. So, there’s clearly plenty of room for the Tar Heels to improve, especially when it comes to opening some cracks and pushing the pile some in tight situations. “Offensively, I think the biggest thing that hurt us was when we lost (backup quarterback) Jace Ruder and then we couldn’t run Sam,” Brown said. “And it really helped us in the bowl game and we couldn’t run Sam at all. And that hurts you in short yardage. “It hurts you and goal line cause you’ve taken one of your most valuable players out of the game with his legs and you’re, you’re not putting the pressure on the defense that you could… And, and I really feel like that, that that will help us a lot in the short yardage and goal line woes that we had.”



The Tar Heels need to get more stout when opponents near the goal line. (Jacob Turner, THI)