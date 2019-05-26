Durham, N.C. – The North Carolina Tar Heels captured its seventh ACC Championship trophy with a 10-2 win over Georgia Tech on Sunday. The Tar Heel offense came to life blasting four home runs on the day and amassing 12 hits to power Carolina to the title while four Tar Heel pitchers held the Yellow Jackets to four hits and just one earned run.

The Tar Heels got the crowd fired up in the first inning with an inning ending double play to keep a Georgia Tech runner from scoring from third and the game tied, 0-0.

Georgia Tech got on the board in the bottom of the third inning after Brandon Martorano's pick-off attempt to third base bounced off the back of the Yellow Jacket runner and trickled in to the outfield for the 1-0 lead.

Dallas Tessar, also known as Mr. Clutch, came up big for the second straight day for the Heels as he singled in the fifth inning to bring home Ike Freeman from second and tie the game, 1-1.

Aaron Sabato blasted a two-run home run to right field in the sixth inning to give the Heels a 3-1 lead.

Not to be outdone, Ashton McGee launched a two-run home run of his own to right field in the same inning to give the Tar Heels a 5-1 lead.

Michael Busch hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to increase the Heels lead to 6-1. It was his third home run of the ACC Championship.

With runners on first and second in the top of the ninth, Brandon Martorano hit a three-run home run to give UNC a 10-1 lead.