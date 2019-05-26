Another Carolina Championship
Durham, N.C. – The North Carolina Tar Heels captured its seventh ACC Championship trophy with a 10-2 win over Georgia Tech on Sunday. The Tar Heel offense came to life blasting four home runs on the day and amassing 12 hits to power Carolina to the title while four Tar Heel pitchers held the Yellow Jackets to four hits and just one earned run.
KEY MOMENTS
The Tar Heels got the crowd fired up in the first inning with an inning ending double play to keep a Georgia Tech runner from scoring from third and the game tied, 0-0.
Georgia Tech got on the board in the bottom of the third inning after Brandon Martorano's pick-off attempt to third base bounced off the back of the Yellow Jacket runner and trickled in to the outfield for the 1-0 lead.
Dallas Tessar, also known as Mr. Clutch, came up big for the second straight day for the Heels as he singled in the fifth inning to bring home Ike Freeman from second and tie the game, 1-1.
Aaron Sabato blasted a two-run home run to right field in the sixth inning to give the Heels a 3-1 lead.
Not to be outdone, Ashton McGee launched a two-run home run of his own to right field in the same inning to give the Tar Heels a 5-1 lead.
Michael Busch hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to increase the Heels lead to 6-1. It was his third home run of the ACC Championship.
With runners on first and second in the top of the ninth, Brandon Martorano hit a three-run home run to give UNC a 10-1 lead.
NOTABLES
Aaron Sabato extended his career best reached base streak to 22 games with a walk in the first inning.
With a single in the fifth inning, Dallas Tessar tied his career best hitting streak at four games.
Tessar's single in the fifth inning gave him 5 hits and 3 RBIs in the ACC Championship. Coming in to this week, he only had 4 hits and 2 RBIs on the entire season.
Michael Busch bunted his way to his 32nd consecutive game on base, a career and team best.
Aaron Sabato launched his 14th home run of the year to right field putting him just one behind Chad Flack for most home runs in a season for a freshman.
Ashton McGee hit his 5th home run of the year in the sixth inning.
After allowing no hits over 2.2 scoreless innings today, Hansen Butler has allowed just one run over his last 10 appearances (12 innings). In that span, opponents are hitting .103 (4-for-39) against him.
Michael Busch hit his team his team leading 15th home run in the seventh inning with a solo bomb to right field. Busch had three home runs in four games in the ACC Tournament.
Every one of the Tar Heels home runs today was hit to right field.
Six of Carolina's 12 hits on the day went for extra bases, with the four home runs as well as doubles from Sabato and Caleb Roberts.
With a 3.2 inning relief effort from Joey Lancellotti, 15 of his last 17 outings have been 2.0+ innings or longer.
The 10 runs scored by UNC are tied for the most runs scored in an ACC Championship title game since 1983 when the Heels defeated Clemson 10-1.
This is the second time the Tar Heels have beat Georgia Tech in the ACC Championship final, both times were in Durham, N.C.
Michael Busch, Ike Freeman and Danny Serretti were named to the All-Tournament Team.
Michael Busch was named the tournament MVP.
PITCHER RECORDS
Win: North Carolina, Hansen Butler (4-0)
Lose: Georgia Tech, Luke Bartnicki (2-2)
UP NEXT
North Carolina will gather on Monday to watch the NCAA College Baseball Selection Show at 12 p.m. on ESPNU.