GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Miami fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong has been voted the Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Player of the Year and Pitt’s Jeff Capel is the ACC Coach of the Year, highlighting the 2022-23 All-ACC Men’s Basketball Team and award winners.

The 2022-23 All-ACC Team was determined by a 75-member panel consisting of the league’s 15 head coaches and 60 members of the media.

North Carolina forward Armando Bacot was named for the first-team for the second consecutive year. He is the 19th Tar Heel to be named to the first team multiple times. Bacot is averaging 16.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, and earlier this season became UNC’s all-time leader in rebounds. Bacot finished third in the Player of the Year balloting.

UNC junior guards RJ Davis (15.8 points, 3.2 assists, 5.1 rebounds) and Caleb Love (16.7 points, 2.8 assists) were named Honorable Mention. Senior forward Leaky Black finished third in the Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski earned ACC Rookie of Year honors, while Virginia’s Reece Beekman is the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. Boston College’s Quinten Post earned the nod as the league’s Most Improved Player, while Pitt’s Nike Sibande is the Sixth Man of the Year.

Wong becomes the second Miami student-athlete to be named the ACC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year and the first since Shane Larkin was selected by the league's coaches in 2013. The Piscataway, New Jersey, native led the Hurricanes to a share of the ACC regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the upcoming New York Life ACC Tournament while averaging 15.9 points, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He has pulled down 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 44 percent from the floor (38 percent from 3-point range) and 83 percent from the foul line.

One of 15 elite selections to the Wooden Award National Ballot, Wong was a two-time ACC Player of the Week this season. He owns 24 double-digit scoring performances this season, including nine with 20-plus points and three with 25-plus.

Capel, in his fifth season at Pitt, guided his Panthers to a 21-10 overall and a 14-6 mark in ACC play. The Panthers, picked to finish 14th in the ACC in the preseason, held first place in the conference standings throughout much of the regular season and finished just one game out of the top spot. Pitt made its first appearances in both the AP and USA Today Coaches Polls for the first time since January of 2016. The former Duke player becomes Pitt’s first ACC Coach of the Year since the Panthers joined the conference prior to the 2013-14 season.

Duke’s Filipowski is the only freshman nationally – and one of just eight power conference players overall – averaging at least 15 points and nine rebounds. The 7-foot center from Westtown, New York, leads all Division I freshmen with 14 double-doubles, which tie for fourth-most all-time by a Duke freshman, matching the number posted by Zion Williamson, Jabari Parker and Gene Banks.

With his ninth ACC Rookie of the Week honor 2022-23 announced Monday, Filipowski tied for fourth-most such honors in a season in league history. He is the fifth Blue Devil in the last six years to win the ACC Rookie of the Year award, joining Marvin Bagley III (2018), Zion Williamson (2019), Vernon Carey Jr. (2020) and Paolo Banchero last season.

Virginia’s Beekman ranks third among ACC players with 1.61 steals per game. The 6-foot-3 lockdown defender from Milwaukee usually draws the assignment on the opposing team’s top shooting guard and leads a Cavalier defense that ranks first in the conference in scoring defense (60.4 points allowed per game) and fourth in lowest opponents’ field goal percentage (41.9 percent).

After missing 11 games at the outset due to injury, Post has returned to the Boston College lineup to average 15.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while shooting nearly 54 percent from the floor (44 percent from 3-point range). The Eagles won three of their final four regular-season games, including a win over No. 7 Virginia. That follows a 2021-22 season in which the 7-footer from the Netherlands averaged 9.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

Pitt’s Sibande has come off the bench in 29 of the Panthers’ 31 games. The senior guard from Indianapolis averages just more than 22 minutes per game and ranks fifth on the team in scoring with 8.3 points per contest and fourth in rebounding at 4.9 per contest.

Miami led all schools with three players named to this year’s All-ACC first, second or third teams. Two each were named from Clemson, Pitt, NC State and Virginia.





2022-23 ACC Award Winners

All-ACC Team

First Team

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 337

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 324

Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest, 319

Hunter Tyson, Clemson, 271

Jamarius Burton, Pitt, 262





Second Team

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 258

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 243

Jarkel Joiner, NC State, 203

Jordan Miller, Miami, 148

Blake Hinson, Pitt, 132





Third Team

Norchad Omier, Miami, 131

PJ Hall, Clemson, 126

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 102

Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 54

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 54





Honorable Mention

El Ellis, Louisville, 50

Grant Basile, Virginia Tech, 43

Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 40

Jeremy Roach, Duke, 35

Quinten Post, Boston College, 33

Jayden Gardner, Virginia, 31

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 26

DJ Burns Jr., NC State, 24

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 21





Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).





Player of the Year

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 30 votes

Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest, 23

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 9

Hunter Tyson, Clemson, 4

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 3

Jamarius Burton, Pitt, 3

Jarkel Joiner, NC State, 2

Jeremy Roach, Duke, 1





Rookie of the Year

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 68 votes

Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 7





All-Defensive Team

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 63 votes

Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 56

Leaky Black, North Carolina, 55

Dereck Lively II, Duke, 45

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 26





All-Freshman Team

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 75 votes

Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 72

Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 51

JJ Starling, Notre Dame, 39

Dereck Lively II, Duke, 39





Coach of the Year

Jeff Capel, Pitt, 57 votes

Jim Larrañaga, Miami, 8

Brad Brownell, Clemson, 6

Kevin Keatts, NC State, 2

Tony Bennett, Virginia, 2





Defensive Player of the Year

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 29 votes

Leaky Black, North Carolina, 18

Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 13

Dereck Lively II, Duke, 6

Federiko Federiko, Pitt, 3

Ja'von Franklin, Georgia Tech, 3

Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech, 2

Norchad Omier, Miami, 1





Most Improved Player

Quinten Post, Boston College, 23 votes

Sean Pedulla, Virginia Tech, 14

Jordan Miller, Miami, 14

Chase Hunter, Clemson, 10

Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest, 3

Casey Morsell, NC State, 3

Wooga Poplar, Miami, 3

Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 2

JJ Traynor, Louisville, 1

Federiko Federiko, Pitt, 1

Jeremy Roach, Duke, 1





Sixth Man of the Year

Nike Sibande, Pitt, 47 votes

Ben Vander Plas, Virginia, 8

Ryan Young, Duke, 7

Dariq Whitehead, Duke, 6

Bensley Joseph, Miami, 3

Deivon Smith, Georgia Tech, 2

Devin McGlockton, Boston College, 2



