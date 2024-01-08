CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – North Carolina graduate forward/center Armando Bacot and Wake Forest sophomore guard Kevin “Boopie” Miller shared Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honors, while Pitt guard Carlton Carrington was named ACC Rookie of the Week for the fourth time this season.

ACC men’s basketball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

Bacot recorded back-to-back double-doubles (his sixth and seventh of the season) to lead North Carolina to a key road wins at Pitt and No. 16 Clemson, averaging 15.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. He was 11-for-21 from the floor and 8-for-10 from the free throw line. He scored 16 points with 10 rebounds and three blocks in the 70-57 win at Pitt, while helping to hold the Panthers to 26.5% from the floor in the second half. He then anchored a Tar Heel defense that held Clemson to season lows in field goal shooting and scoring while handing the Tigers their first home loss this season. Bacot also was key in limiting Clemson's PJ Hall to 10 points below his season average.

A native of Chicago, Miller averaged 22.0 points, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals while shooting 60.7% from the field in Wake Forest's wins over Boston College and Miami, which extended the Demon Deacons’ win streak to nine games, the program’s longest since the 2008-09 season. He scored a career-high 27 points in the overtime win against Miami, going 10-for-19 from the field, including 3-for-3 from behind the arc. He was 7-for-9 from the floor against Boston College as Wake secured its first road win of the season.

Carrington averaged 18.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game as Pitt split games against No. 8 North Carolina and at Louisville. The Baltimore native posted a season-high 20 points to go along with four rebounds and two assists against the Tar Heels. Carrington recorded his sixth game with 15 or more points, five or more rebounds and five or more assists in the Panthers’ 83-70 win at Louisville. He went 6-for-10 from the field with a pair of three-point field goals in finishing with 16 points, six rebounds, and five assists while playing all 40 minutes of the game as Pitt had just three guards available for the game.





2023-24 ACC Players of the Week

Nov. 13 – Armando Bacot, Gr., F/C, North Carolina

Nov. 20 – Quinten Post, Gr., F/C, Boston College

Nov. 27 – Jamir Watkins, R-Jr., F, Florida State; RJ Davis, Sr., G, North Carolina

Dec. 4 – PJ Hall, Sr., C, Clemson

Dec. 11 – Blake Hinson, Sr., F, Pitt

Dec. 18 – Kyle Filipowski, So., C, Duke

Dec. 26 – RJ Davis, Sr., G, North Carolina; Lynn Kidd, Sr., C, Virginia Tech

Jan. 2 – Quadir Copeland, So., G, Syracuse

Jan. 8 – Armando Bacot, Gr., F/C, North Carolina; Kevin “Boopie” Miller, So., G, Wake Forest





2023-24 ACC Rookies of the Week

Nov. 13 – Carlton Carrington, G, Pitt

Nov. 20 – Carlton Carrington, G, Pitt

Nov. 27 – Dennis Parker Jr., G, NC State

Dec. 4 – Baye Ndongo, F, Georgia Tech

Dec. 11 – Carlton Carrington, G, Pitt

Dec. 18 – Baye Ndongo, F, Georgia Tech

Dec. 26 – Baye Ndongo, F, Georgia Tech

Jan. 2 – Markus Burton, G, Notre Dame

Jan. 8 – Carlton Carrington, G, Pitt