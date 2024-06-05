June is upon us, and now we are on to a new phase in the world of the North Carolina Tar Heel Basketball program. The 2024-25 roster has been finalized barring any last minute unforeseen circumstances. Now the coaching staff's attention turns to getting this group to play to its ceiling, and making inroads into the 2025 recruiting class.

Those were major issues to our readers in our first of two Basketball Mailbags. We will address each and every question that was asked so any that weren't covered in this segment will make it into the next.

These were tough, educated questions, and we gave each one our best shot. Now onto the mailbag.

