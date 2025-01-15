Tar Heels QB Jacolby Criswell Enters Transfer Portal

North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell has entered the transfer portal, the second time he has done after playing for the Tar Heels.

Criswell spent three seasons at UNC before transferring to Arkansas where he played in the 2023 season. Criswell returned to Chapel Hill last summer and was the team’s third string quarterback until regular starter Max Johnson was lost for the season in the opener and then second-teamer Conner Harrell struggled, prompting Mack Brown and his staff to insert Criswell into the lineup.

He started the final 10 games, including the Fenway Bowl, but he only played five snaps that day because he was injured and did not return. In all, he played 723 snaps this season.

Criswell was186-for-320 with 2,459 yards, 15 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, and he ran for 3 scores.

Criswell has one year of eligibility remaining.

He also leaves a QB room that now has Purdue transfer Ryan Browne and true freshman Bryce Baker. Max Johnson remains at UNC but his football future remains uncertain due to the injury.