Daily Drop: Heels' Resume Needs Help From a Few Earlier Foes

North Carolina is on a three-game win streak and could be in the process of turning around its season that was fledgling not long ago. But the Tar Heels need some help with their overall resume.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss what previous non-ACC victims of the Heels’ can actually help UNC’s NCAA Tournament resume and how. UCLA and Dayton, in particular, plus a sneaky game played in November nobody talks about.

Note: This was recorded before UCLA lost at Rutgers.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

