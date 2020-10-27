It isn't uncommon that college sports programs have recruiting traditions or themes. North Carolina's basketball program is no different. It has what is called "Tar Heel Thursday" in which they contact high school prospects on that day each week.

One of the top recruits that participates in this experience is Brandon Miller. The 6-foot-8 forward out of Nashville hears from the Carolina coaching staff each day on this week.

"Carolina contacts Brandon every Thursday. So he's been in constant contact with them, " his father, Darrell Miller Sr, told Tar Heel Illustrated on Monday night.

"They text me or send me a picture of the gym or something like that, " Brandon added. "They've sent me a video of the shoe wall on Tar Heel Thursday (laughing). I've talked to Coach Rob (Steve Robinson) a few times. He wants us to visit and check out the campus. They want to set up a visit once all of this COVID ends."