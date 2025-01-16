A third home game out of the last four contests takes place Saturday for North Carolina as the Tar Heels host Stanford in an ACC matchup at the Smith Center with a 2:15 tip.

UNC enters having won four consecutive games and has shown improvement in all intangible areas. The Tar Heels blew out California by 26 points on Wednesday night and beat SMU at home a week earlier by 15.

Stanford is coming off an 80-67 loss at Wake Forest on Wednesday but before that beat Virginia Tech and Virginia at home by a combined 34 points.

The Tar Heels are 12-6 overall and 5-1 in the ACC. The Cardinal is 11-6 and 3-3.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to beat Stanford: