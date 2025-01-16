Premium content
Film Review: Shutting Down Stojakovic
David Sisk  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

When North Carolina faced off with California Wednesday night, Andrej Stojakovic was on top of the scouting report.

The Golden Bears are a mess at the present. They are 8-9 overall, and next to last in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 1-5 league record. But they still have a couple of players that have to be accounted for. The first is Stojakovic. He entered the game averaging 20.3 points per game.

The Tar Heels put the brakes on the 6-foot-7 scorer and then some. Stojakovic could only muster six points. He went 3 of 13 from the field, and missed all five of his three-point attempts. This came right after he piled up 77 points in the previous three games before North Carolina.

Shutting down the son of legendary NBA shooter, Peja Stojakovic, played a major part in the Tar Heels 79-53 victory.

In today's Film Review, we look at how North Carolina took away option number one on the defensive end.

