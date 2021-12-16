Brown Okay Being More Active In The Transfer Portal

CHAPEL HILL – There was a time not too long ago when Mack Brown wasn’t all that interested in scouring the transfer portal looking for football players that could help his program.

He admittedly wasn't a huge fan of it. But that didn't stop the North Carolina coach from dipping in last winter out of a major need.

UNC brought in former Tennessee running back Ty Chandler last January, and it worked out well for Chandler and the Tar Heels. He has run for 1,063 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season. But that is it.

Carolina lost a pair of NFL backs following last season, so Brown took the plunge and found Chandler. A year ago, that was seemingly a one-off, but not anymore.

“I was one of those (coaches) that didn’t really like (the portal), and that didn’t matter,” Brown recently said. “Wake up and get in the real world here, because it’s happening, it’s real.”

So, UNC may dive a bit deeper into the portal this time around. That doesn’t mean Carolina will bring in more players, or any, but Brown and his staff are diligent in finding guys that could fill needs, of which there are several.

“It seems like a lot of the guys that are in the portal in mid-season aren’t playing very much, but when a coaching staff either leaves or gets fired, some really good players are going into the portal. So, that’s different,” Brown said. “We don’t want to bring an average player in. If we bring somebody in, he needs to be a contributor and a guy who can start.”