Bye Week for Criswell Included Reflection and Healing

CHAPEL HILL – The last month has been a bit of a whirlwind for Jacolby Criswell.

He was told not to expect playing time this season when he transferred back to North Carolina from Arkansas. Then he showed up for fall camp in late July 20 pounds overweight.

But in the matter of 16 days, UNC lost starting quarterback Max Johnson for the season with a gruesome broken leg injury, and then backup Conner Harrell struggled. Criswell was summoned in the middle of a win over NC Central, and has taken nearly every snap for the Tar Heels since.

Criswell was banged up late in the loss to Georgia Tech on October 12, so Harrell ran the last two plays for UNC. But Criswell is rested after a bye week and is ready to tackle the last five games of Carolina’s season.

So, during the open week, in which the Tar Heels practice Tuesday-Thursday, Criswell reflected quite a bit.

“That was pretty much a lot of time for me to just really not only think about the team as a whole but think about me coming in and performing and doing the things that I’ve been doing.”

Criswell is 105-for-187 passing with 1,367 yards, 8 TDs and 3 interceptions so far. Yet, the Tar Heels are 0-4 in his starts and currently own a four-game losing streak. They are back in action Saturday at Virginia, which is 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the ACC. The Wahoos have lost consecutive games.

Criswell met with the media Tuesday afternoon at the Kenan Football Center to discuss himself, the open week, and more. Below are video of his interview and some notes from what he had to say: