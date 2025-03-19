Cadeau's Most In-Charge Game Came at Perfect Time for Heels

DAYTON, OH – Tuesday night just may have been the best game Elliot Cadeau has played in a North Carolina uniform.

He was completely in charge on the floor steering the Tar Heels popping offense and setting the tone for their lock-down defense.

That’s right, Cadeau and lock-down defense in the same sentence, and as Hubert Davis would say, it was real.

“I think he set the tone,” RJ Davis said about Cadeau following UNC’s 95-68 rout of San Diego State in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. “As a point guard, you’re the head of the snake. I think he did a good job of setting the tone whether he drove by a guy and was able to knock down a three, and next thing you know, he’s dishing out dimes.

“For him to control the tempo of the game, that’s what we need from him and that just comes with experience. It’s his second time playing in the NCAA Tournament so he’s more mature and more confident.”

Cadeau got the Heels going early scoring 5 quick points while handing out a pair of assists. Carolina weathered an early flurry of its own turnovers – four in the first 3:20 of the game. But he settled down the team and they hit fire.

A 20-2 run in which UNC’s offensive attacking and efficiency was as responsible as its in-their-jock defense with Cadeau leading the way on both ends.

The run turned a 13-11 game into a 33-13 one, and the game was pretty much over at that point. Carolina was quicker than the Aztecs probably expected, and it was much more clamped-down on defense than anyone expected.

Cadeau (9.5 points, 6.2 assists per game) with the ball and Cadeau on the ball was the flint that sparked the Heels.