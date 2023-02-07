With a pair of losses last week, both close games in which North Carolina did not play well down the stretch, the Tar Heels look to get back into the victory column Tuesday night when they travel to Winston-Salem to take on Joel Coliseum.

UNC won the first meeting on January 4 in Chapel Hill by an 88-79 score. The Tar Heels scored 51 points in the second half and were led that night by RJ Davis netting 27 points and handing out four assists, and Armando Bacot scored 21 points while pulling down nine rebounds.

Wake outrebounded the Heels by five that night, had four more assists, shot 47.1 percent from the perimeter, and held a one-point lead with nine minutes remaining before Carolina closed the game 25-15.

Carolina had won ten of 12 games and appeared heading in the right direction, but last week was a step back, so now the Tar Heels must regroup and get back into their winning ways against a hungry Demon Deacons team vying for an NCAA Tournament bid as are the Heels.

UNC is 15-8 overall and 7-5 in the ACC, and Wake is 15-9 and 7-6.

The game tips at 7 PM at Joel Coliseum.

Here are 5 Things To Watch For when the Heels face the Deacons: