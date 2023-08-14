CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina senior linebacker Cedric Gray landed on the Bednarik Award Watch List, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday. The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1994.

Following the 2022 season, the Charlotte, N.C. native, was tabbed a second-team All-American according to Sporting News and Pro Football Focus along with being named first-team All-ACC by the league and the Associated Press.

Last season, Gray tallied 145 tackles, including 82 solo stops, a sack, 12 TFL, two INTs, six PBU, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries last season for the Tar Heels. His 145 tackles and 82 solos led all Power 5 players.

Gray now represents the Tar Heels on each of the three defensive preseason award watch lists (Bednarik, Butkus and Nagurski) entering the 2023 season.

Semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced November 13, 2023, while the three finalists for the Bednarik Award will be unveiled November 28, 2023. The winners of the 29th Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 7, 2023. The formal presentations of the Chuck Bednarik Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards in March 2024.



