South Alabama QB Gio Lopez Transferring to UNC

South Alabama quarterback Gio Lopez is transferring to North Carolina after spending the last two years with the Jaguars.

Lopez has three years of eligibility remaining even though he started a game in the 2023 campaign and was the starter for all 11 games in which he appeared last fall.

Described as a dual-threat quarterback, Lopez was named as a Honorable Mention All-Sun Belt Conference performer last season after completing 65.9% of his pass attempts for 2,557 yards, 18 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He finished the season ranked 22nd nationally in total offense at 274.7 yards per outing.

A left-handed passer, Lopez is 6-feet, 220 pounds and was described last fall by South Alabama Coach Major Applewhite as a “relentless competitor.” Applewhite also praised the whole of Lopez’s game.

“He’s making great decisions with the football, not putting the ball in tight spaces and not putting the ball in jeopardy,” Applewhite said during one of his weekly press conferences. “When things (are) covered he’s extending plays using his feet.”

Lopez was credited with 82 runs for an average of 5.7 per attempt. He scored 7 rushing touchdowns and had a long run of 50 yards.

Rumors swirled last December that Lopez might enter the portal after having such a productive season, but he stayed in Mobile. And when spring practice started last month, Lopez appeared content with his decision and ready to plow toward the 2025 campaign.