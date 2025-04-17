South Alabama QB Gio Lopez Transferring to UNC

South Alabama quarterback Gio Lopez is transferring to North Carolina after spending the last two years with the Jaguars.
Lopez has three years of eligibility remaining even though he started a game in the 2023 campaign and was the starter for all 11 games in which he appeared last fall.
Described as a dual-threat quarterback, Lopez was named as a Honorable Mention All-Sun Belt Conference performer last season after completing 65.9% of his pass attempts for 2,557 yards, 18 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He finished the season ranked 22nd nationally in total offense at 274.7 yards per outing.
A left-handed passer, Lopez is 6-feet, 220 pounds and was described last fall by South Alabama Coach Major Applewhite as a “relentless competitor.” Applewhite also praised the whole of Lopez’s game.
“He’s making great decisions with the football, not putting the ball in tight spaces and not putting the ball in jeopardy,” Applewhite said during one of his weekly press conferences. “When things (are) covered he’s extending plays using his feet.”
Lopez was credited with 82 runs for an average of 5.7 per attempt. He scored 7 rushing touchdowns and had a long run of 50 yards.
Rumors swirled last December that Lopez might enter the portal after having such a productive season, but he stayed in Mobile. And when spring practice started last month, Lopez appeared content with his decision and ready to plow toward the 2025 campaign.
“With everything going on with the portal and stuff, there’s a lot of things you can do,” Lopez told AL.Com after the first practice of spring. “… But just with everything and with (South Alabama head coach Major) Applewhite and just fitting in the system, I’ve got three years left. I just don’t feel like there’s no need to jump ship and try to learn a whole new offense again. I’d rather be really good where I’m at than try to go somewhere and earn another spot. So I’m happy where I’m at.”
His one start as a freshman came in USA’s win over Eastern Michigan in the 68 Ventures Bowl when he was named MVP of the game. It was his fifth game that season, and with the NCAA allowing players a fifth game, as long as it’s the bowl game, he retained the year.
He missed two games last season after suffering a concussion in a loss to Georgia Southern. His health was a topic as spring practice began but wasn’t by the time the Jaguars concluded this past Saturday. As for how he performed and progressed, a veteran teammate spoke highly of Lopez.
“Gio, he makes plays, right,” wide receiver Devin Voisin said. “He’s grown as a player.”
Lopez joins a quarterback room with two scholarship players. Max Johnson, who was lost for the season in Carolina’s opener at Minnesota last August, and true freshman Bryce Baker. True freshman Au’Tori Newkirk will join the program in June.
With Johnson not close to being back yet and Baker still learning the UNC staff clearly wanted more experience and someone who can compete, and possibly win, the starting job.