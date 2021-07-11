Chaotic June Unlike Any Other Recruiting Month For Brown

CHAPEL HILL – To say June was unlike any other for North Carolina’s football coaching staff or any others across the landscape would be a huge understatement.

It was insane, but in a good way, at least for the Tar Heels.

How about five commitments for the UNC program? But it wasn’t just about adding five new kids to the class of 2022 coffers, it was about getting back into a pre-COVID groove. After 15 months of zooming, face timing, and texting, coaches and prospects could see each other in person. Face-to-face, handshakes, more personal conversations, gauging mannerisms, vibes, workouts, and just getting a feel for one another.

That is what recruiting has been about for as long as anyone with an interest in college athletics can remember, and in June it was back on in full display and then some.

“It was crazy, and there was not a minute off,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said, also noting it wasn’t like any other recruiting month he has experienced during the nearly five decades of his Hall of Fame career. “Every day there were kids showing up in bus loads on tours. And there were guys that would call the day before and say, ‘I’m going to run up tomorrow, can I try out?’

“Our staff did an amazing job from the earliest part of the morning for this first three weeks in June until the last day that they could be here of being available and making sure that on top of thousands of kids at camp and then a seven-on-seven mixed in with all of this that we haven’t done in two years. It was an unbelievable three weeks with a whole lot of energy. We thought we got a lot done.”

As for the commits, UNC entered the month with four pledges for a class that has been targeted at a maximum of 14 players. Though, with some roster reshuffling and the prospect of landing some really big fish, it could grow larger. Four-star defensive end Beau Atkinson popped for the Heels on June 16, just 12 days after he worked out in front of the staff and received an offer.