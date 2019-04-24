Charlotte Athlete Cedric Gray Commits To UNC
Cedric Gray, a 2-star athlete in the class of 2020 from Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced Wednesday night on Twitter.
At 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, Gray also has offers from Appalachian State, Akron and Marshall, among others.
I would like to announce I am committing to The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.🐏🏈 Thank you @CoachMackBrown @UNCCoachThig @CoachBateman @AKHS_Football pic.twitter.com/u9gHkuXHew— Cedric Gray (@kingced3289) April 25, 2019