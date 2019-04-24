News More News
Charlotte Athlete Cedric Gray Commits To UNC

Charlotte athlete Cedric Gray committed to play football at UNC on Wednesday night. (Rivals.com)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated.com
Cedric Gray, a 2-star athlete in the class of 2020 from Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced Wednesday night on Twitter.

At 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, Gray also has offers from Appalachian State, Akron and Marshall, among others.

Cedric Gray Highlights 

