Charlotte TE Brannon Discusses UNC, Brown & More

Class of 2026 TE Dallas Brannon went in-depth about his recent expeience, UNC Coaach Mack Brown, and more.
Lee Wardlaw
Tar Heel Illustrated

Dallas Brannon is a class of 2026 prospect that was on hand at the Mack Brown Showtime Camp in late June at the Koman Practice Complex at North Carolina.

Checking in with a strong 6-foot-2, 200-pound frame, Brannon plays both power forward on the basketball team and tight end on the football team for Independence High School in the Charlotte area, but he is being recruited at the Division 1 level to play linebacker.

Already earning offers from Miami, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia, among others, before the Mack Brown Showtime Camp in late June, Brannon turned in a big performance, impressed linebackers coach Tommy Thigpen, and earned an offer from the Tar Heels while on campus.

Here is THI’s exclusive reaction with Brannon following his standout performance at the camp:

