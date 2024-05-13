Gordon Sellars is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound class of 2026 wide receiver who attends Providence Day in Charlotte and is squarely on North Carolina’s radar.

As a sophomore, he averaged 23 yards per catch on 22 receptions with four touchdowns. UNC offered in late January, and continues building a relationship with the in-state talent.

Among the schools that have already extended to Sellars include Florida, Indiana, NC State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

The Chargers seek to four-peat as state champions of the North Carolina Independent Schools Association in 2024 behind the efforts of Sellars and some other highly touted prospects.

Sellars was at UNC in April, and spoke with THI two days ago about some Tar Heels and UNC prospects he knows, the program and more: