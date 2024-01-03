CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina football program has made two changes on the defensive coaching staff, head coach Mack Brown announced on Wednesday. Brown and Assistant Head Coach for Defense Gene Chizik have agreed to part ways, the pair decided following postseason meetings. In addition, Senior Defensive Analyst Ted Monachino will take over for Tim Cross as defensive line coach.

“Gene Chizik is one of the best football coaches I’ve shared the sideline with during my 46 years of coaching,” Brown said. “He’s a man of faith who worked tirelessly to provide the best coaching and mentorship he could to the young men he coached. We met extensively following the season, and despite the improvements from last season to this season, we mutually agreed that parting ways would be in the best interest of both he and the program. I want to thank Gene and his family for all they’ve done for our program and wish them nothing but the best.”

“Being a part of 36 wins and two ACC Coastal Championships during my four years at UNC has truly been a blessing,” Chizik stated. “Mack Brown and I will continue to be the closest of friends and I want to wish all of the coaches, players and administration the best moving forward. I love these young men at UNC and will always be grateful that our paths crossed.”

Co-Defensive Coordinator Charlton Warren will remain on staff as the Assistant Head Coach for Defense and will oversee the defensive backs. A national search will begin immediately to identify and select the program’s next defensive coordinator.

Monachino joined the program as a Senior Defensive Analyst prior to the 2023 season and will take over for Cross, who spent the last five seasons as defensive line coach

“I want to thank Coach Cross and his family for all they’ve done for our program,” added Brown. “He is a wonderful man and an outstanding football coach. Tim really cares about the young men he coaches, and you can see that in the relationships he’s built with them. We wish him well in his future endeavors.

“As I evaluated the program, I felt that it was the right time to make a change at that position. I was very impressed with Coach Monachino’s work ethic and acumen during his first year as an analyst. I believe his depth of experience at the NFL and collegiate levels will be a great asset to not only our defensive line room, but our defense as a whole. It’s also an added bonus that our players are already familiar with him. I’m excited to see what he can do in this new role.”

Monachino has been coaching for 33 years at all levels of football, including 16 years in the NFL, with an emphasis on outside linebackers and defensive line. During his time in the league, Monachino mentored some of the game’s most dynamic pass rushers in Terrell Suggs, Khalil Mack, Elvis Dumervil and C.J. Mosely. He won a Super Bowl with the Ravens and served as the defensive coordinator for two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

In two years under Monachino, Mack recorded the sixth-most sacks (17.5) and tied for the second-most forced fumbles (eight) among linebackers in the NFL over that span and earned Pro Bowl honors in each of those seasons.

While in Baltimore, Monachino enhanced the game of his star pupil, Suggs, who he also coached at Arizona St. Suggs put together one of the most dominant seasons en route to NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2011. He coached Dumervil to a franchise-record 17.0 sacks and a Pro Bowl appearance, and helped Mosely become the first rookie in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl.

Prior to his tenure in Baltimore, Monachino coached the defensive line for the Jacksonville Jaguars for two seasons (2008-09) and served as an assistant defensive line coach from 2006-07.

Monachino coached for five seasons (2001-05) at Arizona State, serving as the defensive line coach for the Sun Devils. He was pivotal in the development of Suggs, who was drafted by the Ravens in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft. Suggs set the NCAA single-season record for sacks (24.0) and tackles for loss (31.5) in 2002 en route to winning the Bronko Nagurski and Lombardi Awards and the Morris Trophy for the Pac-10’s top lineman.

Monachino also had coaching stints at Boise State (2000), Missouri State (1999), James Madison (1998) and Texas Christian (1996-97). He began his coaching career in Missouri at the high school level at Hannibal (Mo.) High School (1994-95) and Pacific (Mo.) High School (1991-93).