Chronicling Carolina's Problem With Big Deficits

Slow starts became a common theme for North Carolina during the 2024-2025 season. The Tar Heels trailed by double digits in the first half in 11 of their 37 games, compiling a 2-9 record in said contests.
They often found themselves in a first half hole during non-conference play, as six of their 12 games outside of ACC play featured a 15-point deficit in the opening half.
UNC’s lone wins after trailing by at least 15 points came in November against Dayton in the Maui Invitational and inside Madison Square Garden against UCLA in December. It lost its final five games after falling behind by 15 points, including against Ole Miss in the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament on Friday.
The Tar Heels regained the lead in five of 11 games when losing by 15 or more, but were outscored 43-21 over the final four minutes in those contests.
Here is a look at how UNC found itself playing from behind:
At Kansas
Halftime Deficit: 15 points, 53-38
Largest Deficit: 20 points, 51-31
2nd Half: UNC outscored Kansas 51-39
Kansas Shooting:
-1st Half: 22-for-37 (59%)
-2nd Half: 15-for-39 (38%)
UNC Shooting:
-1st Half: 11-for-31 (35%)
-2nd Half: 16-for-32 (50%)
Final: Kansas 92, UNC 89
Vs. Dayton
Halftime Deficit: 18 points, 51-33
Largest Deficit: 21 points, 56-35
2nd Half: UNC outscored Dayton 59-39
Dayton Shooting:
-1st Half:19-for-37 (51%)
2nd Half: 13-for-37 (35%)
UNC Shooting:
-1st Half: 9-for-22 (41%)
-2nd Half: 19-for-32 (59%)
Final: UNC 92, Dayton 90
Vs. Auburn
Halftime Deficit: 8 points, 40-32
Largest Deficit: 19 points, 71-52
2nd Half: Auburn outscored UNC 45-40
Auburn Shooting:
-1st Half: 16-for-37 (43%)
-2nd Half: 14-for-32 (44%)
UNC Shooting:
-1st Half: 13-for-30 (43%)
-2nd Half: 14-for-32 (44%)
Final: Auburn 85, UNC 72
Alabama
Halftime Deficit: 9 points, 43-34
Largest Deficit: 18 points, 70-52
2nd Half: Alabama outscored UNC 51-45
Alabama Shooting:
-1st Half: 17-for-37 (46%)
-2nd Half: 18-for-34 (53%)
UNC Shooting:
-1st Half: 13-for-36 (36%)
-2nd Half: 19-for-42 (45%)
Final: Alabama 94, UNC 79
Vs. Florida
Halftime Deficit: 12 points, 46-34
Largest Deficit: 17 points, three times
2nd Half: UNC outscored Florida 50-44
Florida Shooting:
-1st Half: 18-for-34 (53%)
-2nd Half: 12-for-31 (39%)
UNC Shooting:
-1st Half: 11-for-37 (30%)
-2nd Half: 22-for-35 (63%)
Final: Florida 90, UNC 84
Vs. UCLA
Halftime Deficit: 8 points, 40-32
Largest Deficit: 16 points, 59-43
2nd Half: UNC outscored UCLA 44-34
UCLA Shooting:
-1st Half: 16-for-30 (53%)
-2nd Half: 10-for-23 (43%)
UNC Shooting:
-1st Half: 9-for-24 (38%)
-2nd Half: 13-for-23 (57%)
Final: UNC 76, UCLA 74
At Duke
Halftime Deficit: 22 points, 47-25
Largest Deficit: 30 points, two times
2nd Half: UNC outscored Duke 45-40
Duke Shooting:
-1st Half: 15-for-27 (56%)
-2nd Half: 13-for-26 (50%)
UNC Shooting:
-1st Half: 8-for-27 (30%)
-2nd Half: 18-for-28 (64%)
Final: Duke 87, UNC 70
At Clemson
Halftime Deficit: 16 points, 49-33
Largest Deficit: 26 points, two times
2nd Half: Clemson outscored UNC 36-32
Clemson Shooting:
-1st Half: 18-for-32 (56%)
-2nd Half: 14-for-32 (44%)
UNC Shooting:
-1st Half: 15-for-30 (50%)
-2nd Half: 13-for-32 (41%)
Final: Clemson 85, UNC 65
Duke
Halftime Deficit: 1 point, 43-42
Largest Deficit: 15 points, 36-21
2nd Half: Duke outscored UNC 39-27
Duke Shooting:
-1st Half: 14-for-27 (52%)
-2nd Half: 17-for-28 (61%)
UNC Shooting:
-1st Half: 14-for-30 (47%)
-2nd Half: 11-for-34 (32%)
Final: Duke 82, UNC 69
Vs. Duke
Halftime Deficit: 21 points, 45-24
Largest Deficit: 24 points, 52-28
2nd Half: UNC outscored Duke 47-29
Duke Shooting:
-1st Half: 15-for-30 (50%)
-2nd Half: 12-for-25 (48%)
UNC Shooting:
-1st Half: 10-for-28 (36%)
-2nd Half: 16-for-27 (59%)
Final: Duke 74, UNC 71
Vs Ole Miss
Halftime Deficit: 18 points, 44-26
Largest Deficit: 22 points, 48-26
2nd Half: UNC outscored Ole Miss 38-27
Ole Miss Shooting:
-1st Half: 14-for-27 (52%)
-2nd Half: 10-for-27 (37%)
UNC Shooting:
-1st Half: 9-for-26 (35%)
-2nd Half: 15 for-37 (41%)
Final: Ole Miss 71, UNC 64
North Carolina trailed by an average of 13.5 points at halftime of the 11 games, and was losing at the break in each contest.
The Tar Heels outscored opponents by an average of 8.1 points in the second half. Auburn, Alabama, Duke, and Clemson were the only teams to outscore North Carolina in the final 20 minutes.
Opponents averaged 45.5 points in the first half, compared to just 33.8 in the second half. For the Tar Heels, it was quite the opposite, as they averaged 32.1 first half points, and tallied 43.5 in the second half.
UNC recorded a higher shooting percentage in the first half compared to the second half in just two contests, as it shot 40 percent or above in the first half just four times.
In eight of the 11 games, the Tar Heels held their opponent to a lower shooting percentage in the second half. They lost all three games in which they failed to do so, falling by an average of 13.67 points.