Chronicling Carolina's Problem With Big Deficits

Slow starts became a common theme for North Carolina during the 2024-2025 season. The Tar Heels trailed by double digits in the first half in 11 of their 37 games, compiling a 2-9 record in said contests.

They often found themselves in a first half hole during non-conference play, as six of their 12 games outside of ACC play featured a 15-point deficit in the opening half.

UNC’s lone wins after trailing by at least 15 points came in November against Dayton in the Maui Invitational and inside Madison Square Garden against UCLA in December. It lost its final five games after falling behind by 15 points, including against Ole Miss in the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

The Tar Heels regained the lead in five of 11 games when losing by 15 or more, but were outscored 43-21 over the final four minutes in those contests.

Here is a look at how UNC found itself playing from behind: