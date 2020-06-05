Class Of 2020 Final Book: John Copenhaver
North Carolina signed 25 prospects for his class of 2020, of which 13 enrolled in January and 12 others are waiting to enroll this summer, whenever things open back up.
THI takes a look at the final book on each player’s high school career to get UNC fans even better acquainted with the impressive class Mack Brown’s staff is bringing in.
Today: John Copenhaver
Honors
Honorable Mention All-State
Region 4 7A Player of the Year
Stats
*Senior stats: Caught 35 passes for 393 yards with 3 touchdowns and ran for 158 yards with 3 touchdowns in only 6 games due to an injury.
*Junior stats: Caught 44 passes for 759 yards with 8 touchdowns.
*January enrollee
Copenhaver Says
“The new coaches are amazing. They were very welcoming and loved having us. Coach Brown was amazing and I love talking to him.”
Mack Brown Says
“He had a shoulder operation in the summer, so he only played half the year, but he was the regional player of the year. We feel like he’s perfect for this offense because he can run in space. He’s got a lot of height… really got good speed and, at that length, he’s got to get stronger so he can block inside… we also feel like he can be an impact player down along the goal line.”
Deana Says
“Copenhaver will provide an athletic tight end for Coach Longo to use. With Coach Lilly’s experience, I expect John to have a great year for the Tar Heels.”